Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National 3 women arrested for protesting police brutality compensation delay
  • 2 National Women rights activists seek to decriminalise sex work
  • 3 National Judiciary’s small claims innovation to cover more Western region courts
  • 4 National We’ve strong army, political party that wins with over 60%- Museveni 
  • 5 News Nigeria sends troops to rescue more than 250 kidnapped students