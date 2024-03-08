Banks are upgrading systems to protect deposits |STUDIO INTERVIEW

In recent days, many banking institutions have expressed concern at the rising arrogance of scammers, who have cost them of millions of shillings in lost money. Whereas Digital Banking is the future, it has cost Ugandan financial institutions including the telecoms, over 1.8 trillion shillings in one year. Some are upgrading their firewalls to meet the demands of the industry. One of these upgrading is I&M Bank Uganda. Tonight, we have the bank's, Head of Products and Channels Joseph Feta.