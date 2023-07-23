Bankers tip Microfinance institutions on agriculture funding

The Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services has partnered with the private sector to access sustainable agribusiness finance in Uganda. The institute is working with Abi Finance Limited, with the organization setting aside a Green Finance Fund valued at 120 billion shillings, intended to further promote sustainable investment in the agriculture sector. This partnership aims to equip the staff of 20 partner financial institutions across the country that facilitate farmers. Noah Owomugisha, the Head of Investments at Abi Finance Limited points out that all investments made in the agriculture sector are in line with the country’s objective of mitigating climate change.