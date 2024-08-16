Bank of Uganda starts country-wide financial literacy training

In 2020, the Bank of Uganda conducted a Household Financial Capability study and discovered that over 50% of Ugandans are neither saving nor planning for retirement. The study attributed this to a lack of knowledge about various investment opportunities. To address this issue, the bank has launched financial literacy training programs across the country to educate community members on financial discipline for a secure future. The first session was held at Mountains of the Moon University in Fort Portal.