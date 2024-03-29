Balaam calls for release of detained opposition supporters

By Benjamin Jumbe More by this Author

For over two years, the opposition National Unity Platform has been urging the government to release its supporters held in detention without trial. The party has repeatedly petitioned the Uganda Human Rights Commission regarding its missing supporters.

During the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers at State House Entebbe on Wednesday, Ali Kateregga from Masaka implored President Museveni to release his colleagues, stating that they were simply misled prior to their arrest.

However, NUP's Secretary-General, Lewis Rubongoya, asserts that they are not pleading for the release of their supporters, estimated to be over 100 individuals detained in various facilities.

Meanwhile, Minister Barugahara reiterated his call to the NUP leadership to provide details of the reported detainees for government consideration.

In response, NUP spokesperson Joel Senyonyi says this is a reaction to the mounting pressure on the government.