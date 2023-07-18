Bagaya clan withdraws from Empango plans

The Bagaya Clan has withdrawn its plan to spearhead this year's Empango celebrations scheduled for 12 September 2023. The withdrawal from the celebrations follows a call for transparency from the Bagaya clan, in soliciting funds to support the celebrations which they claim is being done by someone else within the kingdom. However, according to the Kingdom Information Minister Patrick Bamanyisa, all preparations will still go ahead as planned even with the late withdrawal of the Bagaya clan.