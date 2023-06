Babalanda calls for resolution of internal conflicts among RDCs for improved service delivery

Minister of Presidency, Milly Babalanda has expressed concern over internal conflicts among the Resident District Commissioners which has contributed to poor service delivery. Babalanda said RDCs who fail to provide free and efficient services to the people could have their work terminated and she calls for an end to the infighting. She spoke at a meeting of RCCs, RDCs and DISO in the Busoga region.