Babalanda accuses RDCs of attempting to bribe her

The Presidency Minister, Milly Babalanda, has revealed attempts by some Resident District Commissioners to bribe her. While opening a two-day capacity-building workshop for Resident District Commissioners and District Internal Security Officers from the South-Western region, the Presidency Minister disclosed that the bribes are sent directly to her mobile money account, the latest being 20 million shillings from a woman she declined to identify. Hon. Milly Babalanda condemned the practice describing it as a bad habit and very shameful.