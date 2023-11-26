Authors urged to work with filmmakers to ensure longer shelf life

State Minister for Gender and Youth Peace Mutuuzo has urged writers to work with filmmakers to ensure a longer shelf life for their works. According to the minister, the poor reading culture in the country could only be improved if the literary content is converted to digital means. The call came as she spoke during a literary conference called to honor the life and works of Abdu Razaka Ghan, a 2021 Literature Nobel Prize winner, at Kyambogo University, this week. Ten local books were also launched at the event.