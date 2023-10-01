Authorities worried about Rwenzori teenage pregnancy crisis

Health activists are calling for more action to contain the growing spate of teenage pregnancies in the country. This follows reports that show Kasese leading in the country with over 7,000 teenage pregnancies, ahead of Kyenjojo at 4,000 young girls. According to the Ministry of Health and Kyenjojo District officials, the district still has high numbers of young girls below the age of 18 years, engaging in sex due to poverty, domestic violence and peer pressure, and bad cults which cause pregnancy.