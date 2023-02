Authorities meet to assess aircraft safety

Air traffic controllers are meeting in Entebbe to devise means to create safer skies for operators in the aviation sector. The controllers are keen to plan better airspace, especially at Entebbe international airport. The meeting will also come up with ways to guard against accidents on the runways, emergency landings and take-offs. Recently, a Rwandan air crash landed at Entebbe and veered off the runaway, but lives were saved.