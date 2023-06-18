Authorities assure residents amidst tragedy in Kasese attack, burial preparations underway

A day after suspected ADF rebels attacked Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese, killing over 40 people, authorities there are assuring panicked residents that they are on top of the security situation in the country. However, residents are also preparing for the burial of their loved ones who died in the attack. Ali Mivule has been speaking to the area Resident District Commissioner and now brings us an update on the situation in Bwera.