AUDITOR GENERAL’S REPORT: Queries raised over shs23bn for home study materials

The supplementary budget requests by the government stood at 6.2 trillion shillings to bring the total approval to 51.6 trillion shillings over and above the originally approved 45.4 trillion shillings for the reported financial period 2020/21. The Auditor-General noted a shortage of 5 trillion shillings out of the released amount owing to shortfalls in expected revenue collection and unyielding borrowings. The report raises queries about unspent 23 billion shillings allocated for the ministry of education and sports to print home study materials during the period the schools were closed.