Auditor General puts final figure at 432 billion shillings for UMEME buyout

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has received the Auditor General’s report which put the Umeme buyout figure at UGX432.6 billion. She now says Parliament will rely on the report to recommend the power company’s buyout. Previously, the regulator which is Electricity Regulatory Authority had recommended UGX465 billion as Umeme's unrecovered investments. However, Umeme had asked for UGX856 billion, which the Attorney General supported, prompting the Auditor General to come up with the final figure.