Attorney General blocks re-tabling of Anti Narcotics Bill

The Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka has stopped parliament from granting permission to a private member to reintroduce the nullified bill on narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances control. The Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa had been given leverage by the speaker to introduce the bill seconded by Aruu county MP Christopher Komakech. Kiwanuka put up a spirited fight in the house today, arguing that the nullified Act by the courts on grounds of having been passed without quorum was introduced by the government which it is still interested in it.