Attorney General: All war claimants will be supported

Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi says 21,000 of the over 92,000 Northern Uganda war debt claimants have been compensated as more finances are awaited. The court ordered the government to compensate people in Acholi, Lango and Teso sub-regions who lost their livestock during the war waged by the Lord's Resistance Army in the early 2000s. 50 billion shillings was earmarked for each of the three sub-regions.