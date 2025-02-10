Atingi Ego appointed as BoU Governor, Nuwagaba as Deputy

President Museveni has today appointed Dr. Michael Atingi Ego as the substantive Governor of the Bank of Uganda. Additionally, Prof. Augustus Nuwagaba has been appointed the new Deputy Governor of the Central Bank. Dr. Atingi Ego has served as deputy governor since his first appointment in April 2020 and took over as acting governor following the passing of his predecessor, Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, in 2022. Ronah Nahabwe has details on the new appointees and the industry’s response to them.