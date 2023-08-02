At least 20 confirmed dead after boat capsizes

Police have confirmed at least 20 people dead after the boat in which they were traveling capsized on Lake Victoria at around 5am. The spokesperson for the Kampala Metropolitan Police, Patrick Onyango, revealed that the boat was carrying 34 people from four different landing sites and was loaded with fish, charcoal and food. Nearly three weeks ago, another boat capsized on Lake Victoria, killing six people. In November 2018, at least 30 people on a party boat perished in the same waters. Even with the emphasis on safety measures, they have been largely ignored.