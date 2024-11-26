Asian tour agents explore Uganda's tourism potential

A group of 28 tour agents from various Asian countries has arrived in Uganda to discover the country's hidden gems and promote it as a travel destination to a global audience.

The agents, representing major tour companies from Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and other nations, are expected to tour various potential tourist sites and explore products that can be highlighted to attract visitors ¹.

This initiative was organized by the Ugandan High Commissioner in Malaysia and the Uganda Tourism Board, aiming to tap into the vast tourism potential of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

According to Mr. Moses Kasujja, the Deputy High Commissioner of Uganda to Malaysia, Uganda has much to offer the world, in line with the mission of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The collaboration between Uganda and the ASEAN region is expected to strengthen relations and promote Uganda as a prime tourist destination.

With its rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and diverse wildlife, Uganda is poised to become a top choice for travelers from Asia and beyond.



