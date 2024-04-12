Artisanal miners urged to embrace new technologies

The government has rallied Artisanal miners in Kassanda and other areas across the country to embrace new mining technologies for their own safety and the good of the environment. The call came during a field visit to artisanal mines in Kassanda, by the energy ministry and members of parliament from the Natural Resources and Environment Committee. It comes as the government looks to implement the Planet Gold Uganda project aimed at promoting responsible Artisanal and Small Scale Gold Mining Practices. They are called to prioritize environmental protection, health, and safety while fostering economic development in mining communities.