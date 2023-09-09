Army’s CDF tourney rolls into the quarterfinals

In football, 11 UPDF football teams have been eliminated from the ongoing Chief of Defense forces soccer tournament, happening in Mbarara city. The 15th edition, hosted by UPDF 2nd division, attracted 19 football teams, drawn from various army units across the country. All the 11 teams lost in group stages, leaving eight to qualify for the quarter finals commencing this Sunday. In the quarterfinals 1st division will play with the engineering brigade, while Airforce football team will play General Headquarters Bombo in the morning games. Later in the afternoon, mountain division will play with military police as Field artillery take on the Marines football team.