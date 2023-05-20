Army, police confirm attack, yet to pay for postmortem

The army in Mbarara has confirmed the shooting of a UPDF soldier Yeremiah Paper by a police constable Charles Opio. According to eye witnesses, the two men met in a pub near the Central Bank head offices in Mbarara, where they engaged in a quarrel The army and the police are yet to agree on who will shoulder the cost of a postmortem, at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, where the body of the deceased is being held. The police and army are already carrying out a joint investigation into the shooting, yesterday. However, the relatives of the deceased are upset at this impasse between the two forces.