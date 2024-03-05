Army Court Martial drops charges against seven cops

The Army Court Martial has dropped all charges against seven police officers, six years after they were first arrested alongside the former Police Chief Gen. Edward Kale Kayihura. The seven were today presented before the court in Makindye for mention, only for the prosecution to drop all charges. Following their arrest in 2018, they were charged with failing to protect war materials and aiding and abetting the kidnap and repatriation of Rwandan refugees. However, in August 2023, the court dropped all charges against Gen. Kayihura, leaving his co-accused behind bars. The discharged officers included Col Ndahura Atwooki; the former Director of Crime Intelligence, ACP Herbert Muhangi; the former Head of the Police Flying Squad, SSP Nixon Agasirwe; the Head of Special Operations and the former commandant at the Special Investigations Unit.