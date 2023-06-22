Areas in Eastern, Northern Uganda are experiencing a blood shortage

Some areas in the country including the East, North, and West Nile, are experiencing a scarcity of blood due to the ongoing yellow fever vaccination campaign. The current vaccination efforts have significantly impacted blood donation drives, as individuals who have received the vaccine are unable to donate blood for a period of one month. The Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS) says it has dispatched blood to the affected areas but has called on more donations from around the country.