Are adequate precautions taken against terrorist attack threats?

In the past two days, 13 people have been arrested as prime suspects in activities related to assembling improvised explosive devices and attempting to enter a building with an explosive. On Monday, two bombs were detonated, one in Nateete and another in Bunamwaya. Today, NTV's team took their cameras to Kikuubo, a busy business hub in Kampala city to check on the state of vigilance.