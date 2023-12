Archbishop Ssemogerere: No communication on same-sex couples

The Roman Catholic Church in Uganda has distanced itself from reports that the head of the church, Pope Francis, has approved blessings for same-sex couples in the church. The Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemogerere, says the church in Uganda has not received any communication from the Vatican regarding this. This information is contained in his Christmas and New Year message delivered at Lubaga Cathedral in Kampala.