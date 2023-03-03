Archbishop Ssemogerere commends nursing school

The Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemogerere has urged the government to offer student loans to learners pursuing Certificate courses in the sciences in different institutions of higher learning, as is the case with Diplomas and Degree courses. The Archbishop says many learners pursuing science courses have no money to pay for tuition but can help with the shortage of health workers when deployed in health facilities. The Archbishop was speaking during the commissioning of Harvey school of health science institute in Nkozi, Mpigi district.