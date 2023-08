Archbishop Ssemogerere calls for more restraint on road usage

The archbishop of Kampala, Paul Semwogerere, has called for action to reduce the high rate of road crashes, claiming several lives in the country. The archbishop also called upon Ugandans to stop overspeeding to reduce road carnage. He made the revelations today as he led Holy Mass at St Gyaviira Parish in Bunamwaaya on an occasion to fundraise for the completion of the church.