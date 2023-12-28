Archbishop Ssemogerere calls for increased child protection

The Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemogerere, has expressed concern about the increasing cases of child abuse and torture in the country. According to Archbishop Ssemogorere, children are increasingly falling victim to acts of defilement, murder, and child labor, resulting in the loss of lives in many of these incidents. As JOYCE NAKATO reports, the prelate also urges parents to take more interest not only in protecting their children’s lives but also in ensuring proper upbringing to safeguard their rights and freedoms.