Archbishop seeks protection for church property in Kumi

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, has asked the government to protect the property belonging to the church in Kumi district. This follows reports that around 46 churches in the Kumi diocese have been confiscated by factions of Christians led by Rev. Charles Okunya, who broke away from the church. Okunya has been at loggerheads with the Anglican church since he was dropped as Bishop-elect of this diocese in 2019. The situation has come to a head, with Archbishop Kaziimba recently being blocked from accessing some of these churches during his five-day pastoral visit that started on Friday.