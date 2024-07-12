Archbishop Raphael Wokorach installed in colourful ceremony

The outgoing Archbishop of Gulu Catholic Archdiocese, John Baptist, has described his apostolate stint in northern Uganda as challenging. He has, however, advised his successor to lead with unity and promote peace. The 75-year-old bishop, who is now the Apostolic Administrator of Gulu Catholic Archdiocese, was ordained Bishop on May 26, 1996, and became the first Bishop of Nebbi. Three years later, he was installed as the first Archbishop of Gulu on April 10, 1999. He is to be replaced by the Bishop of Nebbi, Raphael p’Mony Wokorach, on Friday.