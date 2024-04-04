Archbishop Ntagali attends consecration of Bishop Tayebwa in Mbarara

By Julius Byamukama More by this Author

The Emeritus Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr. Stanley Ntagali, has arrived at Kamukuzi grounds in Mbarara City to officiate the consecration of Bishop Silas Tayebwa of the Ankole Pentecostal Churches. Bishop Tayebwa will assume the role of National Fellowship of Born Again Churches overseer in the Ankole region.

State Minister for Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, Mr. David Bahati, represents the First Lady and Cabinet Minister for Education and Sports, Ms. Janet Kataaha.

Political and religious leaders from various churches in the region are in attendance to witness the consecration, presided over by Bishop Moses Odongo, the General Overseer of the National Fellowship of Born Again Churches in Uganda.





