Archbishop Kaziimba urges President Museveni to stand firm against World Bank influence

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has asked President Museveni not to accept to be pushed around by the World Bank, following the country's stand on the anti-homosexuality act. Speaking at a funeral service for the late Ankole diocese bishop Emeritus George Tibeesigwa, Dr Kaziimba urged the government to stand firm and fight corruption and even share the little resources available. The fallen bishop was laid at rest at the diocese headquarters in Ruharo in Mbarara.