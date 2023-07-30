Archbishop Kaziimba urges gratitude, Godly parenting over paternity tests

The archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr. Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has reiterated his call to families across the country not to be obsessed with taking paternity tests through DNA to determine their relationship with their children. Instead, Dr Kaziimba called on parents to be grateful for the children in their care and raise them in a Godly manner. His call came as he presided over the commissioning of Alalo Technical Institute in Kalaki Town Council in Kalaki. The school is built in memory of former police officer Christine Alalo, who perished in an Ethiopian Plane crash in Ethiopia, in 2019.