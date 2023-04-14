Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu to present case for Anglican church breaking away

The Church of Uganda has started the phase of the process to officially break away from the seat of the Anglican faith in England. This follows the church of England’s decision to bless same-sex marriage in February. This process will see the Church of Uganda present its case before the Global Anglican Future Conference GAFCON in Kigali, Rwanda next week for the delegates to give their views and opinions before a final decision is made.