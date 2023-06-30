Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu lauds oil operations

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has expressed optimism in the ongoing Oil and Gas Developments in the Albertine Region. The Archbishop made the remarks during a visit to Kingfisher Oilfield in Buhuka Kyangwali Sub-County Kikuube District and Kabalega International Airport in Kabaale Sub-County Hoima District last evening together with the members of the House of Bishops. Dr. Kaziimba Mugalu called on Ugandans to appreciate God for what is taking place in the Albertine Graben.