Archbishop Kaziimba calls for attention on rising cases of Obstetric fistula

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda province, Dr Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has called upon religious leaders to get involved in the fight against fistula. During his visit to TERROWODE, a specialized fistula hospital, Dr. Kaziimba noted that fistula is one of the challenges facing the country and should not be left to the government and the private sector alone.