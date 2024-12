Archbishop Augustine Kasujja cautions on corruption

Retired Apostolic Pro nuncio Archbishop Augustine Kasujja has cautioned public officials who pretend to be fighting corruption but are heavily invested in the practice. The call came as he presided over Mass at St Mary Immaculate Centenary parish in Kireka today. The mass, also attended by NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi, saw the opposition party call for more prayers for political prisoners held in various jails.