Application hearing on breach of marriage promise fails to take off

Hearing of an application filed by Fortunate Kyarikunda who the court last month ordered to pay 10 million shillings for breaching a marriage promise, has failed to take off. The Kanungu Magistrates court presided over by his worship Asa-nasio Mukobi is handling the application Kyarikunda filed, requesting it to set aside the ruling. Kyarikunda was found guilty of breaching the promise to marry Richard Tumwine who paid her fees to study for a diploma in law. But Kyarikunda claimed that she was not served with the summons to file her defence, which violated her right to a fair hearing.