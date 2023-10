Apac municipality officials arrested over abuse of office

Police in Apac District have arrested the Senior Assistant Town Clerk, Douglas Odoc, and the Treasurer of Agulu Division, Bob Bongo Rukis, on allegations of money diversion and abuse of office. Their arrest followed a directive from Apac Resident District Commissioner George Abudul, issued after a meeting with division leaders who had complained about the two officials. The suspects are currently detained at Apac Central Police Station.