Anti-tick vaccine production by NARO to start by may 2024

Starting next month, the National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO) is set to produce at least one million doses of anti-tick vaccines monthly. According to the organization's Director-General, Yona Baguma, production is expected to reach at least one hundred and twenty million doses annually by next year. His revelation came as NARO hosted a group of members of parliament from the Agriculture Committee at its institutes in Mukono and Namulonge.