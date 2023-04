Anti-Homosexuality Bill returned to parliament for clauses to be reviewed

President Yoweri Museveni has returned the Anti-homosexuality Bill 2023 to parliament for review. The Bill had been passed by Parliament in March. The legal and parliamentary affairs committee was assigned to scrutinize clauses of concern and return the bill for reconsideration by Wednesday. According to a letter read to parliament, Museveni seeks to have a distinction between a homosexual and a perpetrator of the act.