Anti homosexuality bill: MPS defer debate, awaiting finance minister’s certificate

The Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 has not been tabled in Parliament for the first reading. The bill was not accompanied by the certificate of financial implication which is issued by the ministry of finance, planning and economic development. After a stalemate of several minutes, the state minister for investment Evelyn Anite told the house that Finance Minister Matia Kasaija had committed to having the certificate issued by Thursday.