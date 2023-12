Anthrax outbreak in Kyotera: Two-week cattle sales quarantine sparks concerns

Beef and beef product dealers in Kyotera district express dissatisfaction with the local authorities' decision to enforce a two-week quarantine on cattle sales. This measure comes in response to an anthrax outbreak in the region, a disease that has already claimed 18 lives in Nabigasa Sub county alone, and is known to affect humans as well. Stay tuned for more details in this report.