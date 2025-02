Another inmate on hunger strike over delayed justice

Aisha Kabanda, the mother of Yasiin Ssekitoleko, also known as Machete, is usually a lively woman. But today, she is deeply troubled by reports that her son, who has been detained at Kitalya Prison in Mityana for several years, has been on hunger strike for the past four days. Kabanda is now urging the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to expedite his trial in civilian courts, in line with the recent Supreme Court ruling.