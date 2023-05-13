Angry Kansanga security guard shoots colleague

Police in Kampala have embarked on the hunt for a private security guard known as Peter Ochoroi, working for Capital Guards who shot and killed his colleague. The deceased has been identified as Mr. John Mujumbi, a 25-year-old male. He was stationed at IDAK Apartments in Konge as part of his security duties. Eyewitnesses reported hearing an argument between the two guards, conducted in a language they did not understand. Shortly thereafter, a gunshot was heard originating from the same room. Deputy spokesperson for Kampala metropolitan police Luke Owoyesigire says the force has recovered the killer's gun.