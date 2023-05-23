Angola calls on African states to support peace moves

Angola's president has asked all African States to participate in efforts to bring peace in Sudan which has been having turmoil since April. The President made the call during a closed door high-level meeting with the forum of Parliaments of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region held in Luanda the capital of Angola. As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, the forum leadership presented the peace recommendations by different member states parliamentarians.