Anglican site all set for Martyrs Day celebrations

With just hours to the main celebrations, the Anglican Martyrs’ site vicar Rev. Esau Bossa has denied reports that the church is abandoning its theological teaching, where it puts God at the centre of faith. This follows a decision by the site’s administration to allow clergy from the Uganda Martyrs’ seminary to pray for faithfuls collecting what is considered holy water from the newly developed faith among some of the more staunch believers. Meanwhile preparations for tomorrow’s martyrs’ day fete have been completed.