Anglican Church raises Shs400M for Nakasero Cathedral completion

The Anglican Church in Uganda has today raised 400 million shillings towards the completion of the new All Saints Cathedral in Nakasero. Construction of this new mega cathedral kicked off in 2009 and around 50 billion shillings have so far been spent on the project. Whereas the project had an initial budget of 26 billion shillings, the change in the cost of construction materials and the outbreak of COVID-19 slowed the project's progress, pushing the budget up.