Anglican church elects Rev. Godfrey Kasana as 4th Bishop of Luweero

Rev. Canon Godfrey Kasana has been elected the 4th Bishop of Luweero Diocese by the House of Bishops sitting on 3rd April 2023 in Kisoro District. He will be consecrated and enthroned as Bishop on 16th July 2023 at St. Mark’s Cathedral, Luweero.