ANGER MANAGEMENT: Car torched in Amuru over police handling

Yesterday, NTV ran a story about Suudi Baliddawa, who set his car on fire in Amuru District due to frustration caused by how police handled his alleged traffic offense. Police had impounded his Toyota Wish saloon car, involved in an accident where one person was injured. Various people have aired opinions about Baliddawa's conduct. However, a psychiatrist suggests that in heartbreaking situations, it's essential to step back and practice exercises like deep breathing to control emotions and reactions. Speaking to NTV, psychiatrist Hillary Irimaso says it's irrational for anyone to believe they've run out of options to overcome challenging situations.